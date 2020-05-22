Amazon India creating 50,000 seasonal opportunities across fulfilment, delivery

Bengaluru

22 May 2020 14:09 IST

Amazon India has on Friday announced that it has opened close to 50,000 seasonal roles to meet the surge in demand from people relying on the e-tailer's service, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public.

This will be a variety of roles in their fulfilment centres and delivery network including part-time flexible work opportunities as independent contractors with Amazon Flex, as per the company.

These associates will join Amazon India’s fulfilment and delivery network and assist them to pick, pack, ship and deliver customers’ orders more efficiently.

“One thing we’ve learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is how important a role Amazon and e-commerce can play for our customers as much as for small businesses and the economy. We take this responsibility seriously, and we’re proud of the work our teams are doing to help small and other businesses deliver to our customers through this difficult time. We want to continue helping customers all over India get everything they need so they can continue to practice social distancing. To enable this, we are creating work opportunities for close to 50,000 seasonal associates across our fulfilment and delivery network. This will also keep as many people as possible working during this pandemic while providing a safe work environment for them.” said Akhil Saxena, VP, Customer Fulfilment Operations, APAC, MENA & LATAM, Amazon.

While creating these opportunities, Amazon remains committed to the health and safety of its associates, partners, employees, and customers, and has implemented a number of measures towards their well-being. The company has made close to 100 significant process changes in their operations for the safety of its people which include mandatory face covering, daily temperature checks in buildings, increased frequency and intensity of cleaning at all sites including regular sanitization of frequently touched areas, and awareness-building among associates on safety requirements around hand-washing and hand sanitization.

For those interested to apply for these seasonal opportunities, they can call 1800-208-9900 or send an email to seasonalhiringindia@amazon.com.