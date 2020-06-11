Allow telemedicine claims: IRDAI

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) has asked insurers offering health covers to treat telemedicine charges as any other claim in their settlement policy.

“Provision of allowing telemedicine shall be part of claim settlement policy of the insurers and need not be filed separately [by the insurance companies] with the authority for any modification,” the regulator said on Thursday.

However, the norms of sub limits, monthly, annual limits of the product shall apply without any relaxation, IRDAI said, issuing a set of guidelines for health insurers on telemedicine.

The insurance regulator’s move follows the ‘Telemedicine Practice Guidelines’ issued by the Medical Council of lndia on March 25 thereby enabling Registered Medical Practitioners to provide healthcare using telemedicine.

IRDAI said in the background of the guidelines issued by the council, “insurers are advised to allow telemedicine wherever consultation with a medical practitioner is allowed in the terms and conditions of policy contract.”

CEO of Edelweiss General Insurance Shanai Ghosh said the IRDAI guidelines require and allow all insurers to cover telemedicine costs if their policy covers medical consultation, which usually is covered under OPD or pre/post hospitalisation. “For instance, if the policy doesn’t have cover for OPD, then telemedicine consultation as part of pre or post hospitalisation, may not be covered.

But, if the policy has OPD and pre or post hospitalisation covered, telemedicine consultation with a medical practitioner under OPD and post hospitalisation, follow up consultation with the doctor offered through telemedicine would be covered.

“The new guideline is definitely great for customers especially in the current situation, where it may not be possible or even advisable, to go in for regular consultations,” Ms. Ghosh said.

Health Business Head of Policybazaar.com Amit Chhabra said the IRDAI guideline advises insurers to allow telemedicine to be included under a health insurance policy. “This means that anyone taking telemedicine consultation from a doctor will be allowed to claim the expenses under a health insurance policy provided your policy covers for OPD expenses.”

Telemedicine is making a very positive contribution to healthcare during the pandemic and is being used in a variety of ways, he pointed out.