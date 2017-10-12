Allianz eyes India realty play via SP Group alliance

German insurer Allianz has partnered with the Shapoorji Pallonji Group to set up SPREF II, a rupee-denominated, closed-ended fund that aims to raise $500 million for investments in India’s office space market.

Allianz Real Estate, the Munich-based Allianz group’s $63.5 billion real estate investment and asset manager, will own 50% of the platform, with the rest to be held by like-minded long-term institutional investors, Allianz said in a statement.

‘Scalable entry’

The deal is part of Allianz’s strategy to allocate about 5% of its global real estate portfolio to the Asia Pacific region. “India is strategic to the Allianz Group,” Francois Trausch, Global CEO of Allianz Real Estate, said in the statement. “In growth economies like China and India, real estate provides a scalable entry into the market for Allianz in terms of investments/asset management exposure.”

The fund would aim to leverage structural trends in Delhi (NCR), Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai with an aim to build a long term, cash flow producing office portfolio by acquiring a blend of develop-to-core, forward purchases, and stabilised or stabilising assets.

“We are looking to deploy approximately 60% of our Asia-Pacific allocation to growth economies,” Rushabh Desai, Asia-Pacific CEO of Allianz Real Estate, said. “The Indian economy has been consistently outperforming. Strong secular growth, stellar demographic trends, and improving transparency are supporting stable real estate occupiers as well as investor demand, in particular the office sector, which is ideal for long-term core investors like Allianz.”

The venture will be supported locally by the Shapoorji Pallonji Investment Advisors team led by Rajesh Agarwal.