Allegis Group appoints Venkat Shastry as India MD

January 05, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

Allegis has a presence in over 500 global locations including India

The Hindu Bureau

Allegis Group, a $14.5 billion talent solutions firm, appointed Venkat Shastry as its new India head. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Allegis Group, a $14.5 billion global player in talent solutions, appointed Venkat Shastry as its new India Regional Managing Director effective January 5, 2023, the company said on January 5 in a release.

In his last stint, Mr. Shastry was a partner at executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles in India responsible for technology and services practices. Prior to this, he was with Korn Ferry as office managing director based in Bengaluru. He was part of the founding teams at Stanton Chase India and People One Consulting which were acquired by Recruit Holdings and Adecco respectively.

According to Mr. Shastry, India’s talent dividend was driving a competitive advantage at global tech firms as they adopt a digital-first talent playbook to succeed in the new normal.

“At the heart of the country’s digital hub are a robust skills repository and a talent pool demonstrating agility, resilience, and readiness to embrace change as new technologies continue to permeate our daily lives,” he added.

Richard Waag, President, Allegis Group APAC, said, “I believe the combination of his leadership traits and experience within the IT services industry and talent markets, and his genuine interest in growing leaders makes him an excellent fit for our already strong leadership team.’‘

Mr. Shastry succeeds Pravin Tatavarti, who stepped down from the role at the end of 2022. Allegis has a presence in over 500 global locations including India.

