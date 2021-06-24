Industry

ALL turned a profit in Q4 on rise in volume

Ashok Leyland Ltd. has returned to black, reporting standalone net profit of ₹241 crore for the fourth quarter ended March due to 66% industry volume growth in M&HCV sector.

The truck-and-bus maker had incurred a net loss of ₹57 crore a year earlierdue to a slowdown in the commercial vehicle market. Revenue from operations rose to ₹7,000 crore(₹3,838 crore). The board declared a final dividend of 60 paise per share.

The results included an exceptional item of ₹37 crore pertaining to gain on sale of immovable assets, obligations related to discontinued products of the LCV division, VRS and impairment in value of equity instruments in subsidiaries.During the quarter, M&HCV truck volumes grew at 111% for the company, it said in a regulatory filing.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 24, 2021 10:36:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/all-turned-a-profit-in-q4-on-rise-in-volume/article34956703.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY