ALL displays hydrogen and diesel engines at Excon 2023

December 12, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Chennai

Ashok Leyland Ltd., (ALL) said it has displayed a range of innovative products powered by diesel and hydrogen engines to increase its product lines and presence in the rapidly expanding dual fuel sector.

“As the need for enhanced fuel efficiency rises and integration of alternative fuels with diesel engine continues to grow, we present an array of state-of-the-art engine solutions,” said CEO Shenu Agarwal in a statement.

He also said that ALL engines can be customised for various applications, catering to the evolving demands of the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The H4 Engine - diesel (74hp -130hp CEV Stage V) is a compact engine with a continuous duty power rating. These engines provide increased production and a low total cost of ownership.

The H6 Engine - diesel (133hp -225hp CEV Stage V) remains the preferred engine among the various Original Equipment Manufacturers of both track and wheel harvester combines.

H6 Engine - hydrogen (H2 ICE) is a renewable and clean energy source that maintains an overall design comparable to a traditional diesel-based combustion engine, allowing for a faster transition to cleaner energy sources at a reduced cost delta. It is the first of its sort for off-road applications.

The A6 Engine - diesel guarantees maximum vehicle uptime, great fuel efficiency, easy serviceability, lower life cycle cost and reliability.

LEYPOWER is an affordable diesel generator that meet the most recent Indian (CPCB 4+) and international norms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT