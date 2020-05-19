ALL chief for structured policy intervention for CV sector

Vipin Sondhi

Chennai

19 May 2020 19:44 IST

The Centre should come out with a structured policy intervention for the commercial vehicles (CV) sector, which has been worst-hit due to prolonged slowdown and COVID-19 pandemic, said Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland Ltd.

There was an expectation of a direct stimulus package in the form of reduction in GST, an incentive-based vehicle scrappage policy and a thrust on purchase of buses for public transportation.

“This is the need of the hour and the government may please consider a structured policy intervention. Further, accelerated infrastructure spending in rural India would create assets, jobs and income there, which would bring about movement of goods, thereby providing a fillip to the CV industry,” he said.

Referring to the Union Finance Minister’s announcement, he said the combination of an ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ with integration with the global supply chain is inspiring. The packages announced by the Union Finance Minister last week covered the much- needed reforms in agriculture, mining, defence, public health and education and more. “These will augur well for the future of our economy,” he said.