Watch | All about the Industrial Relations Code 2020

01 October 2020 15:48 IST

A video explainer on the Industrial relations Code that amalgamates and replaces several diverse laws

The Industrial Relations Code 2020 is seen as one that would energise industry and spur economic activity. It aims to free employees from the constraints of earlier labour laws. The Industrial Relations Code combines the features of three erstwhile laws. These are – the Trade Unions Act, 1926, the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946, and the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.



Also read: The Hindu Explains | What does the new Industrial Relations Code say?

Advertising

Advertising