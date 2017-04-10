Align bank pay to that in CPSEs: Bank Board Bureau

The Bank Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended that the government bring in reforms in the compensation process in public sector banks on the lines of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).

BBB, set up in April 2016 to select board members including MD & CEO in PSBs, put out the list of recommendations that it had submitted to the government on its website.

BBB has suggested compensation reforms in PSBs so that best practices can be introduced ‘on the lines already prevalent in Central Public Sector Enterprises.’ To attract high-quality talent for non-executive directors and chairmen, BBB suggested a level-playing field with the private sector with respect to role, responsibility and remuneration.