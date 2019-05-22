TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment) Ltd. has roped in actor Askhay Kumar as brand ambassador for Massey Ferguson tractors. Reputed for its ‘futuristic technology, international styling and ergonomics’, the Massey Ferguson range offers ‘robust performance and uncompromising quality’ with over 125 products and variants, the company said in a statement.
Akshay Kumar is TAFE’s brand ambassador
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI ,
May 22, 2019 22:33 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI ,
May 22, 2019 22:33 IST
more-in
Related Topics Industry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | May 22, 2019 10:34:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/akshay-kumar-is-tafes-brand-ambassador/article27211078.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story