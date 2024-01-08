ADVERTISEMENT

Akasa Air completes inspection of its Boeing 737 Max planes; says noadverse findings

January 08, 2024 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - New Delhi

Akasa Air has 22 Max planes in its fleet

PTI

Akasa Air said it has completed a thorough inspection of its entire fleet of in-service Boeing 737 Max aircraft. Image for representation purposes only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Akasa Air on January 8 said it has completed a thorough inspection of its entire fleet of in-service Boeing 737 Max planes and that there are no adverse findings.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on January 5, directed domestic airlines to immediately inspect emergency exits of all Boeing 737-8 Max planes in their fleets as an "abundant precautionary measure" in the wake of the Alaska Airlines incident.

On January 4, an Alaska Airlines plane's outer section, including a window, fell off mid-air and the aircraft involved was Boeing 737-9 Max.

In a statement on Monday, Akasa Air said subsequent to the guideline issued by DGCA, it has completed a thorough inspection of its entire fleet of in-service Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

"We can confirm that there are no adverse findings. We can also confirm that there was no disruption to our operations during this time," it said.

Akasa Air has 22 Max planes in its fleet. Currently, there are more than 40 Boeing 737-8 Max planes that are operated by three domestic carriers — Akasa Air, SpiceJet and Air India Express.

