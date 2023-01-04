AJAX Engineering appoints Shubhabrata Saha as new MD & CEO

January 04, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

AJAX Engineering, a player concreting equipment sector, has appointed Shubhabrata Saha as its new MD & CEO.

Mr. Saha joined AJAX from the $3 billion Adventz Group where he served as the MD & CEO of Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers and the Deputy CEO of their Agribusiness. He served over two decades at Mahindra & Mahindra in various leadership roles and his last assignment at Mahindra was as CEO of the Farm Division.

AJAX Engineering was targeting revenues of ₹3000 crore by 2026 from ₹1000 crore currently, through a judicious mix of organic and inorganic growth, Mr. Saha said adding, “I see the strong brand recognition AJAX has achieved in the Indian market which will provide me a platform to drive rapid growth.’‘

K. Vijay, Chairman, AJAX Engineering, commenting on the appointment, said “AJAX has the aim of “Make in India -make for the World” in concrete and allied technologies. Shubhabrata’s focus on operational excellence, customer-centric wins and inclusive leadership will enable us to accelerate our journey and establish us in concreting equipment, both nationally and internationally.’‘

The company is currently in the process of building its fifth manufacturing facility in Bengaluru at an investment of ₹100 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT