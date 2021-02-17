IndustryNew Delhi 17 February 2021 19:42 IST
Comments
Airtel to buy back 20% stake in Bharti Telemedia from Warburg Pincus for ₹3,126 crore
Updated: 17 February 2021 19:44 IST
The Warburg Pincus affiliate had acquired 20% equity stake in Bharti Telemedia in 2018
Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it will acquire 20% stake in its DTH arm Bharti Telemedia from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus for about ₹3,126 crore.
The Warburg Pincus affiliate had acquired 20% equity stake in Bharti Telemedia in 2018 after the announcement of the deal in December 2017.
The transaction will be discharged primarily via issuance of about 3.64 crore equity shares of Airtel at a price of ₹600 per share and and up to ₹1,037.8 crore in cash, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.
More In Industry
Read more...