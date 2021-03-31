Airtel receives CERT-IN empanelment for cybersecurity services

NEW DELHI

31 March 2021 13:59 IST

Airtel provides end-to-end managed security services to enterprise customers under Airtel Secure

Bharti Airtel on March 31 said it has been empanelled by Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), which will allow the company to offer its cybersecurity solutions to Union and State governments, along with public sector entities.

Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO – Airtel Business, said, “Airtel is trusted by over one million enterprises of all sizes. The CERT empanelment is a major milestone in our journey to becoming the preferred partner for enterprises when it comes to security, which is a top priority in today’s digitally connected world.”

The company in a statement added that as part of Airtel Secure, Airtel has set up a state-of-the-art Security Intelligence Centre with access to advanced technology and AI/ML tools to track and mitigate potential online threats. “From endpoint protection, email protection to cloud DDOS protection and more, Airtel Secure has created the most comprehensive solutions portfolio through strategic partnerships with global leaders such as Cisco, Radware, VMWare, and Forcepoint,” it added.