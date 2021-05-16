Airtel offers free recharge pack to low-income customers

NEW DELHI:

16 May 2021 17:49 IST

Additionally, the company added that its prepaid customers buying the ₹79 recharge coupon would get double the benefit.

Bharti Airtel on Sunday said it would offer a recharge pack of ₹49 for free to about 55 million low-income customers on its network, as a one-time gesture, to help them stay connected during the pandemic.

Additionally, the company added that its prepaid customers buying the ₹79 recharge coupon would get double the benefit.

In a statement, the company said these benefits, worth ₹270 crore, would “help 55 million low income customers to tide over the impact of Covid-19”.

Advertising

Advertising

The announcement comes a couple of days after Reliance Jio said it is working with Reliance Foundation to provide 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month (10 minutes per day) for the entire period of the pandemic to JioPhone users who have not been able to recharge due to the pandemic.

Airtel’s ₹49 pack offers talk time of ₹38 and 100 MB data with validity of 28 days. “Through this gesture, Airtel will empower over 55 million customers, mostly in rural areas, to stay connected and have access to critical information when needed,” the company said.

These benefits, it added, will be available to customers in the coming week.