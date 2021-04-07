Industry

Airtel launches ‘Airtel IoT’

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced a 5G-ready internet of things (IoT) platform for enterprises with capability to connect and manage billions of devices and applications securely.

“Enterprises have three key requirements for IoT. First, connectivity solutions that future proof their device and application investments. Second, the security of their data. And third, seamless integration with existing IT systems to make the IoT data actionable. Airtel IoT is built on these insights to massively simplify the IoT journeys of enterprises,” Ajay Chitkara, Director & CEO – Airtel Business, said in a statement.

The company added that businesses across manufacturing, logistics, automobile, BFSI and utilities segment are already using Airtel’s IoT solution. These include MG Motor, Pine Labs, Paytm, Kirloskar, BSES, Genus, and Kent.

India’s cellular connectivity-based IoT market is forecast to grow to ₹10,000 crore by 2022, driven by connected cars and appliances, SMART factories and utilities, and other use cases.

