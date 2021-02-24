Airtel forays into ad-tech industry with Airtel Ads

NEW DELHI:

24 February 2021 14:14 IST

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced entry into the $10 billion advertising business with ‘Airtel Ads’, which will enable brands to connect and engage with its over 320 million customers.

“Airtel Ads allows brands of all sizes to curate consent based and privacy safe campaigns to one of the biggest pool of quality customers in India...Using Airtel’s deep data science capabilities, Airtel Ads allows brands to create high engagement and high impact campaigns to the most relevant customer cohorts. This also means that Airtel customers receive only the most relevant brand offerings and not unwanted spam,” the company said in a statement.

It added that brands like PepsiCo, Zomato, CRED, Tata AIG, Apollo 247, Lenskart, Cars24, Gameskraft and Harley Davidson, are among the over 100 brands who have run successful campaigns during the beta period.

Advertising

Advertising

Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel: “Airtel Ads breaks new ground in the $10 billion Indian advertising industry...Advertising is an adjacency to our core business of delighting our customers with great services. Therefore, we combine the privacy that is paramount to our customers with the trust and transparency that is vital to the brands we serve.”

The company added that its rigorous compliance with ad-tracking standards and norms allows complete transparency with advertisers and ensures zero ad frauds in the form of false impressions and clicks.

The Indian advertising industry is expected to grow to $19 billion by 2025 from the current $10 billion. “Airtel Ads is well positioned to capture a meaningful share of the growing pie with its sharp focus on quality,” the company added.