Airtel expands spectrum for Karnataka to bolster data experience

`Villages, highways, rail routes to get better coverage’

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it has upgraded its mobile network in Karnataka to enhance network access and bolster high speed data experience for its 3.03 crore customers in the state.

To this end, the telco deployed an additional 11.2 Mhz spectrum in the 1800 Mhz band along with advanced network software tools across its network in the state. The deployment would enable improved network availability and data speeds along with better coverage inside homes and buildings in cities and urban areas, said the company.

The recent spectrum addition would also allow Airtel to offer better coverage along highways and rail routes in addition to offering increased footprint across villages in Karnataka.

Sharan Shetty, CEO - Karnataka, Bharti Airtel said, “Airtel now has the largest spectrum bank in Karnataka and our future ready network is well positioned to meet the surging demand for high speed data.”

Following the pandemic, the adoption of work from home, online classes, video streaming had witnessed a massive surge, reported the company.

Airtel also deployed advanced network technologies and tools including pre-5G Massive MIMO, 4G Advanced and Carrier Aggregation to step up high speed network capacity and coverage.

Airtel had acquired the 11.2 Mhz spectrum for Karnataka during the recent auctions conducted by DoT. With this, the company now has the largest spectrum bank of 68.8 Mhz in the state, the carrier claimed.