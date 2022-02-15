Airtel deploys Oracle’s Cloud ERP, Cloud SCM applications to enhance overall productivity, agility

“These deployments would transform Airtel’s shared services operations towards improving productivity and agility across the company,” a statement said

Bengaluru

Oracle on February 15 said Bharti Airtel has chosen Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Management (SCM) to digitise and simplify its finance, planning and supply chain processes.

“These deployments would transform Airtel’s shared services operations towards improving productivity and agility across the company. Further, they would enable the telco to automate manual processes, gain an on-demand 360-degree view of its financial data, and streamline procurement and supply chain management,” said the companies in a joint statement.

“The implementation, by Oracle Consulting, would expand Airtel’s Oracle Cloud footprint following the carrier’s recent move to Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to support its employees and associates,” said the official communique.

Bharti Airtel CIO Pradipt Kapoor, said, “This is a key deployment as part of our journey for full transition to cloud-based applications as we build a digital Airtel. We are investing in transforming our internal operating models so that employees and partners can work effectively for better customer engagement and service.’‘

Shailender Kumar, senior vice-president and regional managing director of Oracle India, said, “With Oracle Cloud Applications, Airtel will be able to leverage the latest technology and innovation to meet shifting customer expectations and revamp their business operations.’‘

Airtel currently operates in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa and provides a range of telecom services to over 480 million customers, as per the company.