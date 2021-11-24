Airports to attract ₹90,000 crore in investments over five years: Civil Aviation Secretary

New delhi

Airport count to rise to 220, from 136 currently: Rajiv Bansal

The airports sector is expected to see an investment of ₹90,000 crore in a five-year period, with almost ₹68,000 crore coming from the private players, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The civil aviation sector, which was battered by the COVID-19 pandemic that had also resulted in the suspension of domestic and international flight services, is slowly on the recovery path and the daily domestic air traffic is nearing the pre-COVID level of 4 lakh.

Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said investments totalling ₹90,000 crore would be made for airports over the five-year period which started in 2020-21.

‘Private sector to invest’

Of the total amount, about ₹20,000-₹22,000 crore would be invested by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), while the remaining amount of about ₹68,000 crore would be from the private sector, he said.

The government expects to have 220 operational airports, including heliports over five years. Currently, there are 136 operational airports in the country, and many aerodromes are in the works. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the new airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

A new airport at Mopa in Goa is expected to be ready next year, and an aerodrome is also coming up at Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra.

Besides, expansion work has been taken up at the airports in Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad.