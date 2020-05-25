Airports open their doors for domestic passengers after two months

Domestic air travel resumed on May 25 after two months even as a number of States were unenthusiastic about opening up their airports in view of rising COVID-19 cases causing around 630 flights to be cancelled.

According to aviation industry sources, around 630 domestic flights of May 25 were cancelled due to the Centre’s May 24 night announcement that there would be no flights in West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, and limited operations at major airports such as Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Consequently, many passengers reached the airports on May 25 only to be told by the airline staff that their flights have been cancelled. Many people took to social media to vent their anger.

(Text: PTI)