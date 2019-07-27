Airports Authority of India’s role needs to be redefined: Mohapatra

With an increasing number of airports being privatised in the country, there is a need for a re-look into the role of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra said on Tuesday.

Following the conclusion of the bidding process of six airports recently, the AAI is working on a plan to privatise another “20-25 airports.”

Consultants appointed

“We have appointed two consultants to study which are some of the attractive airports and we plan to soon recommend 20-25 airports with over 1.5 million (passenger) capacity for privatisation to the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” Mr. Mohapatra told the media.

“With increasing privatisation, there is a need to look into the role of AAI. It need not operate where private sector will be interested. Whereas, there is unlikely to be any interest for airports like Pakyong and Kushinagar, which we can develop. So, the money we get from privatised airports can be ploughed back into these smaller airports.”

The next set of airports would be privatised for “operation, management and development” just like the recent lot of six airports for which bids were invited.

Adani Enterprises Limited emerged as the winning bidder for all these airports and the Union Cabinet had approved the transfer of Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Mangaluru airports and a decision on Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram is pending.

The AAI hopes to see substantial interest from foreign players, including airports, in its next round of privatisation, following the “success” of the recent privatisation attempt.