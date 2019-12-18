Airbus union calls for 24-hour strike at Spanish plants

An Airbus labour union called for a 24-hour strike on Wednesday at the aircraft manufacturer's plants near Seville, Spain, as the company announced talks on cost cuts.
Local union UGT-FICA said in a statement on its Facebook page that the strike is a protest against layoffs. The union also said the company has not fulfilled its commitments towards workers, but did not elaborate.
A Spain-based Airbus spokesman declined to comment.
The strike comes a day after Mr. Dirk Hoke, the CEO of Airbus's Space and Defence unit, said his team had started talks with workers to discuss measures to cut costs to recover from three difficult years.
About 3,000 employees work for Airbus in the Seville area where the company manufactures military planes such as the A400M and C295 troop transporters.
