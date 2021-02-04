Airbus signs MoU with GMR Group to collaborate on aviation services in India

Bengaluru

04 February 2021 13:52 IST

MoU between Airbus and GMR Group was signed at Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru

Airbus signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GMR Group to explore collaboration opportunities across aviation services, technologies and innovation.

The MoU was signed at Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru.

Airbus and GMR Group will team up to explore potential synergies in several strategic areas of aviation services, including maintenance, components, training, digital and airport services, an Airbus statement said.

Advertising

Advertising

As part of the MoU, Airbus and GMR will collaborate to explore a broad scope of aviation services both for commercial and military aircraft, it said.