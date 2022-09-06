Airbnb reports a spike in demand for booking non-urban destinations in India

The Airbnb office headquarters in the SOMA district of San Francisco, California, U.S. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Airbnb, a vacation rental firm, said it has witnessed a 140% increase in the bookings of non-urban nights in India in the second quarter of calendar 2022, compared to the corresponding quarter in 2019.

On Airbnb, non-urban nights booked for long-term stays (28 days-plus) in the country more than doubled when comparing the second quarter of 2019.

In Q2, the typical earnings for non-urban hosts in the country also grew by almost 40%, it noted.

Tourism dispersals, with an increased focus on non-urban destinations, have been creating new economic opportunities for more people in emerging destinations across the country, as per an analysis of Airbnb.

“As the travel revolution continues to unfold, the benefits of tourism are spreading further afield across India and empowering locals to earn a living and make ends meet,’‘ its study revealed.

Off-the-beaten-path destinations like Haldwani, Jibhi, Bir and Varkala have seen considerable growth in the number of searches in Q2 2022 compared to Q2 2019. Haldwani and Uttarakhand recorded a growth of 330%, Jibhi, Himachal Pradesh grew over 270% while Bir of Himachal Pradesh and Varkala of Kerala grew over 240% in Q2, according to the vacation rental firm.

Among destinations outside the major cities in India that proved popular on Airbnb for long-term stays in the second quarter of 2022 were Arambol, Naggar, Kullu, Agonda and Almora.

Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager for India, Southeast, Hong Kong and Taiwan, said: “We are seeing a fundamental shift in travel that is creating tangible opportunities for communities that lay off-the-beaten-track. It’s incredibly exciting to see travelers’ enthusiasm for exploring new destinations, as well as the positive economic impact they are creating on the local communities.’‘

According to the company, many people across the country are becoming hosts, harnessing the travel revolution, to secure their financial independence and make a tangible economic contribution to their local community.