ADVERTISEMENT

Air passenger traffic in India expected to reach 300 million by 2030: Jyotiraditya Scindia

January 18, 2024 12:42 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - Hyderabad

Speaking at the inaugural session of Wings India 2024, Union Civil Aviation Minister Scindia also said the number of airports and waterdromes will increase to more than 200 from the existing 149 in the country.

PTI

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotirditya Scindia. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The number of domestic air passengers in India is expected to surge to 300 million annually by 2030 from 153 million in 2023, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on January 18.

Speaking at the inaugural session of Wings India 2024, a civil aviation conclave and exhibition in Hyderabad, Mr. Scindia also said the number of airports and waterdromes will increase to more than 200 from the existing 149 in the country.

ALSO READ
Domestic air passenger traffic rise 9% in November

With 300 million passengers a year in 2030, India’s aviation penetration would be at 10% to 15% and still be a potential market. He noted that the domestic air passenger traffic witnessed 15% growth CAGR while that of international 6.1% in the last decade.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last 15 years, domestic cargo witnessed a growth of 60% international at 53%. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General V. K. Singh and Telangana Minister K. Venkat Reddy also spoke on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US