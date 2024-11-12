ADVERTISEMENT

Air India-Vistara merger complete; integrated entity to operate over 5,600 weekly flights

Updated - November 12, 2024 03:46 pm IST - New Delhi

With the merger, Singapore Airlines will have a 25.1% stake in the enlarged Air India. Vistara was a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines.

PTI

An Air Vistara flight landing at Thiruvananthapuram Airport on November 11, 2023. Air India on November 12, 2024 said the merger of full service carrier Vistara with itself has been completed. | Photo Credit: The HIndu

Marking a major consolidating in the Indian aviation space, Air India on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) said the merger of full service carrier Vistara with itself has been completed and the integrated entity will be operating over 5,600 weekly flights connecting more than 90 destinations.

With the merger, Singapore Airlines will have a 25.1% stake in the enlarged Air India.

"Air India Group has completed the operational integration and legal merger between Air India and Vistara, creating a full-service carrier of scale and marking a significant milestone in the post-privatisation transformation journey. This follows the merger of the Group's low-cost airlines Air India Express and AIX Connect (formerly Air Asia India) on 1 October 2024," a statement said.

Vistara was a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines.

Air India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson said the merger completes the consolidation and restructuring phase of the Air India Group's post-privatisation transformation journey, and is thus a significant milestone.

"Over the past two years, teams across the four airlines have worked closely together and with other stakeholders to ensure that the transition of people, assets, operations and, most importantly, customers, was as seamless as possible," he said.

Tata Group acquired loss-making Air India from the government in January 2022.

