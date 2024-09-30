ADVERTISEMENT

Air India-Vistara merger: Assessment complete; systems integration in progress, says official

Updated - September 30, 2024 06:08 pm IST - New Delhi

Vistara, a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, is set to be merged with Air India in November

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A comprehensive enterprise assessment of all systems has been completed and the integration process is going on as part of the upcoming merger of Vistara with Air India, a senior official said on Monday (September 30, 2024).

The process for the merger of the two full service carriers, announced in November 2022, is in progress.

Air India-Vistara merger: What’s in store for flyers? | In Focus podcast

Murali Karthik, VP & Head of Enterprise IT at Air India, stressed the importance of data-driven decision making process and a highly integrated system.

Speaking at a session at the CAPA India Digital Aviation Summit in the national capital, he also said a comprehensive enterprise assessment of all systems has been completed with respect to the merger of Vistara and Air India.

At the session, regional carrier FLY91's CTO Prasanna Subramanian said it is building the complete architecture for the digital systems. The systems are being scaled up and the focus is also on data.

