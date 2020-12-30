Air India to operate direct flights from the south to San Francisco, Chicago

Air India has announced that it would start a non-stop service between Bengaluru and San Francisco, and between Hyderabad and Chicago from January 9 and 13 respectively.
The flight AI-175 from Bengaluru will operate with a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays departing from Bengaluru at 1430 hrs to arrive in San Francisco at 1700 hrs (local time) on the same day.
The return flight AI-176 from San Francisco will operate on Saturdays and Tuesdays leaving San Francisco at 2030 hrs(local time) to arrive in Bengaluru at 0230+1 hrs.
The flight AI-107 from Hyderabad will operate every Friday, departing at 1250 hrs to arrive in Chicago at 1805 hrs (local time) on the same day.
The return flight AI-108 from Chicago will operate every Wednesday, leaving Chicago at 2130 hrs (local time) to arrive in Hyderabad at 0040 +1 hrs by Boeing 777LR aircraft.
“Passengers from Bengaluru and Hyderabad will enjoy huge benefits travelling to San Francisco and Chicago as this will enable faster and easier connections,” Air India said in a statement.
At present, Air India operates non-stop flights from Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington, San Francisco and Chicago and from Mumbai to Newark.
