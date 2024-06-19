Air India to launch premium economy class on select domestic routes from July

Air India on June 19 said it will launch premium economy class on select domestic routes from next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of now, Vistara is the only Indian carrier which offers premium economy-class travel category on its domestic routes.

The Tata Group-owned airline said it has refitted two new A320neo aircraft in a three-class configuration, featuring eight seats in business, 24 seats with extra legroom in premium economy, and 132 in the economy category, offering a wider choice to its guests.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the first time the airline has introduced premium economy cabins on its narrow-body aircraft.

"The introduction of a three-class cabin to Air India's narrow-body fleet and commencement of interior refits are important steps in the journey of enhancing the flying experience," said Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Air India.

The latest upgrade of the narrow-body fleet, which operates on domestic and short-haul international networks, complements the upgraded wide-body experience available on A350 fleet and new B777s, and on all other wide-body planes as they are refitted over the next two years, he said.

Air India has plans to introduce the three-class configuration to its entire full-service narrow-body fleet over the next year. Existing aircraft are now being progressively inducted for refit, while new aircraft joining the fleet will be delivered with the new Air India experience, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.