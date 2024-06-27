GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air India to deploy A350 planes on Delhi-London route from September 1

"The A350-900 will replace the currently deployed Boeing 777-300 ER and Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on 14 of 17 weekly flights," Air India said.

Published - June 27, 2024 01:28 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Air India will also introduce premium economy class seats in the A350-900 planes operating on the Delhi-London Heathrow route.

Air India will also introduce premium economy class seats in the A350-900 planes operating on the Delhi-London Heathrow route.

Air India will start operating its wide-body A350-900 aircraft on the Delhi-London route with two daily flights from September 1.

The flights will mark the introduction of the plane on the international long-haul route, as Air India revamps and expands its operations to strengthen presence in international and domestic segments.

Air India confirms blade-like metal was found in meal of passenger flying from Bengaluru to San Francisco

"The A350-900 will replace the currently deployed Boeing 777-300 ER and Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on 14 of 17 weekly flights. As a result, an additional 336 seats will be available on the Delhi-London Heathrow route each week," the airline said in a release on June 27.

Besides, the airline will introduce premium economy class seats in the A350-900 planes operating on the Delhi-London Heathrow route.

Air India will operate two daily flights between the national capital and London Heathrow with the A350-900 aircraft starting from September 1. The airline started operating the A350-900 plane on the international route from May 1 with services between Delhi and Dubai.

The Tata Group-owned airline operates 31 weekly flights to London Heathrow -- 17 from Delhi and 14 from Mumbai. It also flies from Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Goa and Kochi to London Gatwick. There are 17 weekly flights on this route. Besides, the carrier operates 6 weekly flights to Birmingham from Delhi and Amritsar.

Air India started inducting the A350 planes this year and are being used for domestic flights as well. The airline has placed an order for 40 A350 planes and 6 of them are in its fleet.

"The deployment of our flagship A350s and the B777s with upgraded cabin interiors to London Heathrow marks a significant milestone for Air India," Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.