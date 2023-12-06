HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air India rejigs 250-aircraft Airbus order

Tata Group-owned Air India, which placed a 250-aircraft order with Airbus earlier this year, has rejigged the order, which will now have more number of A321neo aircraft, according to sources

December 06, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
The Airbus-Boeing deal is the first order since Air India was sold to Tata Sons. | Photo credit: Airbus

The Airbus-Boeing deal is the first order since Air India was sold to Tata Sons. | Photo credit: Airbus

. As part of the 250 aircraft order with Airbus, the airline was to acquire 210 narrowbody A320 family planes, comprising 140 A320neo, and 70 A321neo, and remaining 40 widebody A350s, consisting of six A350-900 and 34 A350-1000s.

Also read: Explained | Air India’s mega aircraft deal with Boeing and Airbus

ALSO READ
Air India readies to welcome first A350 next month

As against the earlier order of six A350-900 and 34 A350-1000s, Air India has changed it to 20 A350-900s and 20 A350-1000s, the source added.

In response to a PTI query, Air India spokesperson said, “We regularly review our order book based on business requirements and opportunities, and exercise contractual flexibilities as appropriate”.

When reached out for comments, Airbus said, "It is up to our customers to disclose their strategy." Tata Group took control of loss-making Air India in January 2022.

Also read: Air India places order for 840 aircraft; includes option to buy 370 planes: Official

Earlier this year, Air India placed orders for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing at $70 billion (based on published list prices).

It’s Boeing aircraft order for 220 aircraft comprises 190 Boeing 737MAX narrowbody planes, 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 10 Boeing 777X.

Related Topics

air transport / company information

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.