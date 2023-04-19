Air India pilot unions threaten stir over revised wage norms

April 19, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In its first major labour challenge since privatisation, two unions representing Air India pilots have threatened to strike work over the revised terms of employment and salaries announced by the airline earlier this week.

The Indian Commercial Pilots Association representing Air India’s narrow-body aircraft pilots, and the Indian Pilots Guild, which comprises pilots from its wide-body fleet, have written to Air India’s CEO Campbell Wilson opposing the airline’s revision of terms of employment. They have warned the airline against its attempts to break the union.

“To forcibly promote almost all the permanent workmen of the union to the so-called Senior Commander the management cadre...it is clear that there is a concerted effort to gut the unions and isolate pilots. This amounts to unfair labour practices,” said the joint letter.

The unions have also opposed modification to rostering policies, which they say will result in pilots being expected to be on call 24x7. Further, they say that the term “cost to company” in their agreements was misleading and they were being offered a guaranteed pay package for only 40 hours from the previous 70 hours.

“If a pilot is on leave, or is unavailable due to recurrent training or document or licence renewals, not to mention any sick leave, there is an automatic pay cut involved,” the letter adds.

The unions have threatened that failing adequate response from the airline, they will hold a vote among their 1,100 members for a strike.

“A large number of pilots and cabin crew have already accepted the new contracts, and the salary improvements and advancement opportunities they enable. The airline will continue to engage with the remainder of its staff through this process as currently there is no recognised union in Air India,” the airline said in a press statement in response to the joint letter.

It added that the “new compensation structure for pilots and cabin crew is our endeavour to bring in parity among different groups, encourage productivity and boost emoluments drawn by them” and that by designating experienced pilots as ‘senior commanders’, it was recognising their contribution and also offering a special monthly allowance.