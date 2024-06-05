GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Air India in 'good position', to retrofit over 100 planes: CEO Campbell Wilson

Air India has embarked on a five-year transformation plan, with Mr. Wilson saying there are "plenty of things" going on.

Updated - June 05, 2024 12:54 pm IST

Published - June 05, 2024 12:53 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of Campbell Wilson, MD and CEO of Air India

File picture of Campbell Wilson, MD and CEO of Air India | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

Air India will be retrofitting more than 100 planes, including 40 wide body planes, and has ordered around 25,000 aircraft seats as part of revamping the fleet, its chief Campbell Wilson said on Wednesday.

Emphasising that "plenty of things" are going on as part of the transformation at Air India, Mr. Wilson said the focus is on integration, growth, optimisation and customer experience.

ALSO READ | ‘A passenger boarding Air India must be pleasantly surprised’: CEO Campbell Wilson 

As part of Tata Group consolidating its aviation business, AIX Connect, formerly AirAsia India, is getting merged with Air India Express and Vistara with Air India.

There is "immense flexibility" for the group whether it is full or low cost services and "we are in a good position," the Air India CEO and MD said at the CAPA India Aviation Summit here.

DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India for inordinate flight delays

According to him, Air India will be retrofitting more than 100 aircraft and has also ordered around 25,000 seats as part of retrofitting the planes.

About costs for the airline industry, Mr. Wilson said airfares have been underperforming overall inflation.

Air India has embarked on a five-year transformation plan, with Mr. Wilson saying there are "plenty of things" going on.

The new Air India is not old Air India and "people (airlines) now want to dance with us," Mr. Wilson said while talking about changes and possible partnerships.

On bilateral rights, the Air India chief said there should be a pragmatic approach.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.