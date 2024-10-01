ADVERTISEMENT

Air India Express-AIX Connect merger complete: DGCA

Updated - October 01, 2024 02:21 pm IST - New Delhi

Directorate General of Civil Aviation grants the requisite regulatory approval for the merger of AIX Connect with Air India Express

PTI

Merger of AIX Connect with Air India Express has been completed, the DGCA said on October 1, 2024. File | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) said the merger of AIX Connect with Air India Express has been completed that sets a new benchmark for future airline consolidation in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DGCA has granted the requisite regulatory approval for the merger.

"Effective October 1, 2024, all aircraft of AIX Connect have been transferred seamlessly onto the Air Operator Certificate [AOC] of AIX, ensuring that airline operations of the combined entity continue without disruption to ensure a safe and smooth passenger experience," the DGCA said in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Vistara to merge with Air India from November 12

The airlines are part of the Tata Group.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The watchdog said it will closely monitor post-merger operations to ensure ongoing compliance with all regulatory conditions, safeguarding consumer interests and ensuring the continued safety of air operations in India.

"Our rigorous review ensures that this merger serves the public interest by fostering safe air operations while enhancing the overall travel experience for consumers. The insights gained from this experience will prove valuable for the upcoming merger of Air India and Vistara, which is currently in progress," DGCA chief Vikram Dev Dutt said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US