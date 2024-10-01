Air India Express-AIX Connect merger complete: DGCA

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) said the merger of AIX Connect with Air India Express has been completed that sets a new benchmark for future airline consolidation in the country.

The DGCA has granted the requisite regulatory approval for the merger.

"Effective October 1, 2024, all aircraft of AIX Connect have been transferred seamlessly onto the Air Operator Certificate [AOC] of AIX, ensuring that airline operations of the combined entity continue without disruption to ensure a safe and smooth passenger experience," the DGCA said in a release.

The airlines are part of the Tata Group.

The watchdog said it will closely monitor post-merger operations to ensure ongoing compliance with all regulatory conditions, safeguarding consumer interests and ensuring the continued safety of air operations in India.

"Our rigorous review ensures that this merger serves the public interest by fostering safe air operations while enhancing the overall travel experience for consumers. The insights gained from this experience will prove valuable for the upcoming merger of Air India and Vistara, which is currently in progress," DGCA chief Vikram Dev Dutt said.