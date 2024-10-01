GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air India Express-AIX Connect merger complete: DGCA

Directorate General of Civil Aviation grants the requisite regulatory approval for the merger of AIX Connect with Air India Express

Updated - October 01, 2024 02:21 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Merger of AIX Connect with Air India Express has been completed, the DGCA said on October 1, 2024. File

Merger of AIX Connect with Air India Express has been completed, the DGCA said on October 1, 2024. File | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) said the merger of AIX Connect with Air India Express has been completed that sets a new benchmark for future airline consolidation in the country.

The DGCA has granted the requisite regulatory approval for the merger.

"Effective October 1, 2024, all aircraft of AIX Connect have been transferred seamlessly onto the Air Operator Certificate [AOC] of AIX, ensuring that airline operations of the combined entity continue without disruption to ensure a safe and smooth passenger experience," the DGCA said in a release.

Also Read: Vistara to merge with Air India from November 12

The airlines are part of the Tata Group.

The watchdog said it will closely monitor post-merger operations to ensure ongoing compliance with all regulatory conditions, safeguarding consumer interests and ensuring the continued safety of air operations in India.

"Our rigorous review ensures that this merger serves the public interest by fostering safe air operations while enhancing the overall travel experience for consumers. The insights gained from this experience will prove valuable for the upcoming merger of Air India and Vistara, which is currently in progress," DGCA chief Vikram Dev Dutt said.

Published - October 01, 2024 01:46 pm IST

Related Topics

business (general) / merger, acquisition and takeover / aviation safety / economy, business and finance / finance (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.