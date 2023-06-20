AI set to eliminate digital drudgery: IBM Software Labs

June 20, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Generative AI is set to eliminate digital drudgery, according to Gaurav Sharma, Vice President, IBM India Software Labs.

“Generative AI has the potential to eliminate digital drudgery, however, focus should be on deploying trustworthy and ethical AI,’‘ he added.

Transparency, explainability, robustness, privacy and fairness were the five key properties that are critical for any AI deployments, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As businesses were increasingly transforming from +AI to AI first, robustness, which meant staying secure from any external threats so that no one can induce any false information or bring in bias, has become extremely critical, he added.

In order to ease AI concerns that enterprises are currently going through and enable them to deploy enterprise-ready and trustworthy AI, IBM has introduced watsonx, a new AI and data platform, powered by foundation models, that provides accurate, scalable, and adaptable AI for business. IBM on Monday showcased its latest innovation to select tech media.

“It will empower enterprises to leverage the full potential of AI throughout their operations, utilising data from any source and unlocking new levels of productivity, performance and speed,’‘ Mr. Sharma claimed.

According to Mr. Sharma, the platform was built for the world and predominantly at IBM’s software labs in India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT