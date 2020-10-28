Industry

AI Express posts ‘record’ profit in FY20

Air India Express, the low-cost international arm of Air India, reported its highest-ever net profit of ₹412 crore for FY20.

The airline’s profit is 2.5 times what it earned the year before at ₹169 crore. The airline has been reporting net profit for the past five consecutive years. Despite the adverse market conditions due to COVID-19, operating revenue rose more than 25% to ₹5,219 crore, the airline said. “Efficient asset utilisation and enhanced operational efficiency have significantly contributed to the record profit,” said CEO Shyam Sundar.

