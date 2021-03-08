AI employees consortium disqualified from privatisation bid

A group of 200 employees had submitted an expression of interest in partnership with a fund based in Seychelles

The Air India employees consortium has been disqualified from the bidding process for privatisation of the national carrier, according to an internal mail.

Transaction Advisor Ernst and Young wrote to the employees’ grouping on Sunday informing it of the decision, “The EOI (expression of interest) and the supporting documents submitted by you have been duly evaluated and have been found to not fulfil the eligibility requirements set out in the Preliminary Information Memorandum issued in respect of the strategic disinvestment of Air India Limited (AI) and is liable for disqualification.”

The government issued a preliminary information memorandum for 100% stake sale in Air India last year in January and later that year tweaked a key bidding criteria that provided flexibility to bidders to decide on the debt they could take on. Following which, multiple expressions of interest were made for Air India.