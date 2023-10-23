Ahmedabad industrialist dies trying to escape stray dog attack 

October 23, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Ahmedabad-based Parag Desai (49) Executive Director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, succumbed to head injuries he had sustained after he fell down while trying to escape an attack by street dogs during his morning walk near his residence in Ambali Road area in the heart of the city.

He had suffered a brain hemorrhage after a fall last week, and died in hospital on October 22.

“With profound grief, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Parag Desai,” the company said in an Instagram post.

He was admitted to the hospital last week and was being treated for a severe head injury after he had fallen down while running to escape the stray dogs who were chasing him.

Wagh Bakri Tea Group is one of the largest tea processing companies in India with presence in over a dozen states and as many countries with annual turnover of around ₹2000 crore.

