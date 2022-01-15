AGS Transact Tech unveils ₹ 680 crore IPO

Mumbai

15 January 2022 19:02 IST

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd, a payment solutions provider, has announced plans to open its ₹ 680 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) on January 19, 2022 with a price band of ₹166 to ₹175 per share of face of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 85 shares and in multiples of 85 shares thereafter. The IPO is an offer for sale of equity shares by Ravi B. Goyal (Promoter Selling Shareholder) aggregating up to ₹677.5 crore and the rest by some other selling shareholders. The offer will close on Friday, January 21, 2022.

