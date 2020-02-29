AGR dues: Bharti Airtel pays ₹3,004 crore as full and final settlement

Bharti Airtel said it has paid an amount of ₹3,004 crore towards the full and final settlement of its adjusted gross revenues (AGR) dues in addition to ₹10,000 crore already paid on February 17, 2020 on behalf of the Bharti Group of Companies.
The company added that it has also deposited an additional amount of ₹5,000 crore as an ad-hoc payment (subject to subsequent refund or adjustment) to cover differences, if any, arising from the reconciliation exercise with the Department of Telecommunication (DoT).
As per DoT estimates, the company's liability stands at over ₹35,000 crore.
The Supreme Court earlier this month directed telecom firms to comply with its October 24, 2019 judgment upholding the DoT’s definition of AGR dues.
