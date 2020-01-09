After Airtel, Reliance Jio launches voice and video calling over Wi-Fi

Reliance Jio on Wednesday launched voice and video calling over Wi-Fi service, less than a month after rival Airtel launched a similar service in Delhi-NCR. The service allow customers to switch seamlessly from LTE to Wi-Fi-based calling when they are at home or office.

Jio said it has been “testing this service over the past few months to provide a robust experience to every customer at launch.”

Customers can use any Wi-Fi network for Jio Wi-Fi-calling. The voice and video calls will seamlessly switch over between VoLTE and Wi-Fi to provide an enhanced voice/video-calling experience, it added.

“At this juncture, when an average Jio consumer uses over 900 minutes of voice calls every month, and at a growing base of consumers, the launch of Jio Wi-Fi Calling will further enhance every Jio consumer’s voice-calling experience, which is already a benchmark for the industry with India’s-first all VoLTE network,” Reliance Jio Director Akash Ambani said.

Jio Wi-Fi Calling will be enabled pan-India between January 7 and 16, the statement said.