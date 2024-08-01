ADVERTISEMENT

After ₹32,000 crore demand to Infosys, government may send GST notices to other IT majors, report says

Updated - August 01, 2024 06:15 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 05:10 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In serving its highest-ever tax demand on Infosys, the government accused the company of evading taxes on services by their overseas offices and sought ₹32,000 crore

Reuters

FY21 net profit of Infosys was up 16.6% to ₹19,351 crore. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tax authorities may issue notices soon to more major infotech services firms in a scrutiny of alleged evasion of tax on services by their overseas offices, a government source said, a day after Infosys was slapped with a ₹32,000-crore tax demand.

In serving its highest-ever tax demand on Infosys, the government accused the country’s second largest tech services company of evading taxes on such services, and sought ₹32,000 crore, or almost all its revenue for the quarter ended June 30.

"This is an industry-wide issue," a senior tax official with knowledge of the matter, told Reuters, adding that notices were likely to be sent to some other IT companies.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media.

The Finance Ministry did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

Experts said more tax notices for the same violation were likely to be in the offing.

“Issuing such a substantial show-cause notice is likely to set a precedent, leading to similar notices being issued to other multinational companies, particularly in the IT sector,” said Rajat Mohan, director at accounting firm Moore Singhi.

The overseas offices carry out projects for Indian infotech firms and provide services to international clients, among other functions.

Shares of Infosys were down 0.6% at ₹1,857.7 after the July 31 tax notice.

