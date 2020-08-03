After 2 months of gains, fuel demand slips

Refined fuel consumption in July slipped from June, according to preliminary data, indicating slower industrial activity as high retail prices, floods and renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in parts of India dented demand.
Local fuel sales — a proxy for oil demand — plunged to historic lows in April when India imposed a country-wide lockdown.
State-refiners’ diesel sales, which account for a fifth of overall refined fuel sales in India, fell by 13% to 4.85 million tonnes in July from June, and by about 21% from a year earlier, Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) data showed.
Falling local sales and subdued refining margins have forced refiners to curtail crude processing. IOC, India’s top refiner, doesn’t see fuel sales recovering to pre-COVID-19 levels in the near future.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath