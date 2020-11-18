ADB allocates $20 mn for COVID-19 vaccine access

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday said it had allocated $20.3 million in aid to developing member countries to access COVID-19 vaccines and establish systems to enable equitable vaccine distribution. The technical assistance will also support identification and promotion of innovative cold chain and vaccine-tracking technologies. In April, ADB had approved a $20-billion package to support members’ COVID-19 response.

Funds will help members assess and strengthen vaccine cold chain and logistics, infection control, supply and skills of health workers, risk communications, and real-time data capturing and monitoring, it said.

ADB expects to implement the technical assistance with its partners UNICEF and the World Health Organization, in coordination with COVAX, Gavi, the World Bank, bilateral agencies, among others.

The funds comprise USD 20 million from ADB’s Technical Assistance Special Fund (TASF) and USD 300,000 from the High-Level Technology Fund financed by the government of Japan.

In April, ADB had approved a USD 20 billion expanded assistance package to support its developing members' COVID-19 response.