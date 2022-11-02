Adani Transmission net profit falls 32% to ₹194 crore in July-Sept. quarter

Adani Transmission on Wednesday reported a 32% dip in consolidated net profit to ₹194 crore in the September quarter compared with the year earlier, mainly due to adverse forex movement adjustment.

The company explained in a statement that in the second quarter of FY23, consolidated PAT (profit after tax) or net profit of ₹194 crore was lower year on year.

The Q2 number is not comparable on account of adverse forex movement (MTM) of ₹138 crore (mark-to-market adjustment on foreign currency loans) vs ₹6 crore gain in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal in the AEML (Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd) business, the company stated.

The consolidated net profit of the company was ₹289 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2021.

However, the total income increased to ₹3,376.57 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹2,675.20 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company sold 2,233 million units of electricity in the quarter, up from 1,975 million units in the same period in 2021.

The energy demand (units sold) improved by 13% year-on-year in Q2FY23, driven by a rise in commercial and industrial segment demand, it stated, adding that distribution losses remained low on account of high collection efficiency and loss reduction measures.

Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, Adani Transmission (ATL), said in the statement, “ATL’s growth trajectory remains firm despite the challenging macro environment. Our pipeline of projects and recently operationalised assets will further strengthen our pan-India presence and consolidate our position as the largest private sector transmission and distribution company in India.” The board, in its meeting held on Wednesday, also granted in-principle approval for issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures for an amount not exceeding ₹1,500 crore in one or more tranches, subject to all applicable regulatory/statutory approval(s), the company said.

The board further approved the appointment of Bimal Dayal as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of transmission business and Kandarp Patel as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of distribution business and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from November 2, 2022 on the terms and conditions including remuneration as recommended by the Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

Anil Sardana has relinquished the position of CEO to these two executives and will continue in the capacity as Managing Director of the company with effect from November 2, 2022.