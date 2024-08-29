Gautam Adani surpasses Mukesh Ambani to become richest Indian according to 2024 Hurun India Rich List

Recouping the dent caused by the Hindenburg Research report, Gautam Adani's networth shot up 95% to ₹11.6 lakh crore last year, which helped him replace Mukesh Ambani to become the richest Indian, a report said on Thursday.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Ambani's overall networth increased by 25% to ₹10.14 lakh crore, as per the 2024 Hurun India Rich List.

In 2023's report, Mr. Adani's wealth declined by 57% to ₹4.74 lakh crore, and Mr. Ambani was way ahead with a fortune of ₹8.08 lakh crore.

It can be noted that Mr. Adani's net worth declined sharply following various allegations levelled by U.S.-based short seller Hindenburg Research. The conglomerate has denied all the allegations.

In the 2014 edition, Hurun had pegged Mr. Adani's fortunes at ₹44,000 crore, which made him the tenth richest Indian then.

Shiv Nadar and family of HCL gained one spot to be the third richest with a networth of ₹3.14 lakh crore, while Serum Institute of India's Cyrus Poonawalla slipped by one notch to the fourth position with a net worth of ₹2.89 lakh crore in 2024.

Sun Pharmaceuticals' Dilip Shanghvi continued his ascent on the list, securing the fifth richest tag against sixth last year with a networth of ₹2.50 lakh crore.

Radha Vembu of Zoho was the wealthiest among self-made women with a fortune of ₹47,500 crore, while Zepto's co-founders Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha, who are in their early 20s, were the youngest on the list with a networth of ₹3,600 crore and ₹4,300 crore, respectively.

46% jump in cumulative wealth

The list, which captures Indians having a net worth of over ₹1,000 crore, grew by 220 individuals to 1,539 people in 2024. The cumulative wealth has seen a 46% jump in the year.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan made his debut on the list with a fortune estimated at ₹7,300 crore, which was much higher than business partner Juhi Chawla with ₹4,600 crore net worth secured second place among the entertainers.

Interestingly, 16 professionals also made it to the list with Arista Networks' chief executive Jayshree Ullal being the wealthiest at ₹32,100 crore and followed by D-mart chief executive Ignatius Navil Noronha at ₹6,900 crore, according to the list.

Gera Developments' Kumar Pritamdas Gera's wealth grew the fastest at 566% in the 2024 list, while Mr. Ambani and Mr. Adani had the biggest growth by quantum, the list said.