Adani open offer: Nearly 28 lakh NDTV shares tendered by Day 3

November 24, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - New Delhi

Adani's offer price is ₹294 per share, while NDTV shares settled at ₹368.40 on Thursday, which is 25.3% higher compared to the offer price

PTI

In the last three months, NDTV shares reached a high of ₹540.85 on September 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Nearly 28 lakh shares were tendered by shareholders of NDTV under the Adani group’s open offer at the end of the third day on Thursday.

Adani group's open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in the media firm New Delhi Television (NDTV) started on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the data from BSE, a total of 27,72,159 NDTV shares amounting to 16.54% of the offer size were tendered by the shareholders by 1600hrs on Thursday.

Adani's offer price is ₹294 per share, while NDTV shares settled at ₹368.40 on Thursday, which is 25.3% higher compared to the offer price.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the last three months, NDTV shares reached a high of ₹540.85 on September 5, 2022.

Also Read | What’s next on Adani’s proposal to acquire NDTV?

The offer closes on December 5, a notice by JM Financial, the firm managing the offer on behalf of Adani Group firms, said.

Markets regulator Sebi on November 7 granted its approval to the proposed ₹492.81 crore-open offer.

ALSO READ
NDTV | The outlier in a noisy television news space

The conglomerate, run by India's richest man Gautam Adani, in August acquired a little-known company that lent over ₹400 crore to NDTV's founders more than a decade ago in exchange for warrants that allowed the company to acquire a stake of 29.18% in the newsgroup at any time.

Post that, VCPL — the firm that the Adani group bought out — announced that it would launch an open offer on October 17 to buy an additional 26% stake from minority shareholders of NDTV. However, the offer was delayed since Sebi had not given its approval to the open offer.

VCPL along with AMG Media Networks and Adani Enterprises Ltd had proposed to acquire an additional 26% or 1.67 crore equity shares at an offer price of ₹294 per share.

If fully subscribed, the open offer will amount to ₹492.81 crore at a price of ₹294 per share.

On Thursday, shares of NDTV closed at ₹368.40 on BSE, up 2.65%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

business (general)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US