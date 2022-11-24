Adani open offer: Nearly 28 lakh NDTV shares tendered by Day 3

November 24, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - New Delhi

Nearly 28 lakh shares were tendered by shareholders of NDTV under the Adani group’s open offer at the end of the third day on Thursday.

Adani group's open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in the media firm New Delhi Television (NDTV) started on Tuesday.

According to the data from BSE, a total of 27,72,159 NDTV shares amounting to 16.54% of the offer size were tendered by the shareholders by 1600hrs on Thursday.

Adani's offer price is ₹294 per share, while NDTV shares settled at ₹368.40 on Thursday, which is 25.3% higher compared to the offer price.

In the last three months, NDTV shares reached a high of ₹540.85 on September 5, 2022.

The offer closes on December 5, a notice by JM Financial, the firm managing the offer on behalf of Adani Group firms, said.

Markets regulator Sebi on November 7 granted its approval to the proposed ₹492.81 crore-open offer.

The conglomerate, run by India's richest man Gautam Adani, in August acquired a little-known company that lent over ₹400 crore to NDTV's founders more than a decade ago in exchange for warrants that allowed the company to acquire a stake of 29.18% in the newsgroup at any time.

Post that, VCPL — the firm that the Adani group bought out — announced that it would launch an open offer on October 17 to buy an additional 26% stake from minority shareholders of NDTV. However, the offer was delayed since Sebi had not given its approval to the open offer.

VCPL along with AMG Media Networks and Adani Enterprises Ltd had proposed to acquire an additional 26% or 1.67 crore equity shares at an offer price of ₹294 per share.

If fully subscribed, the open offer will amount to ₹492.81 crore at a price of ₹294 per share.

On Thursday, shares of NDTV closed at ₹368.40 on BSE, up 2.65%.

