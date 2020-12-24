Industrynew Delhi: 24 December 2020 21:54 IST
Adani junks pact to buy 49% in OPGC
The Odisha government, which holds 51% stake in OPGC, had exercised Right of First Refusal (RoFR) to purchase the 49% stake held by AES.
Adani Power on Thursday said the agreement to acquire 49% stake in Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) from the affiliates of the AES Corporation, is formally junked.
OPGC operates 1,740 MW thermal power plant in Odisha. This plant is the mainstay of Odisha for base load power supply and amongst the lowest- cost power generators in the State. The plant has a long-term power purchase agreement with GRIDCO.
